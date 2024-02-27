TS Govt to Provide Jobs to Para Medical Students in Australia

Hyderabad: The Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha on Monday said that the government would assist the para-medical students in getting jobs in Australia.

The Western Australia Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson and Health Minister Rajanarsimha on Monday discussed providing employment and employment opportunities in Western Australia to candidates who have completed medical and paramedical courses in the state.

On this occasion, the Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha said that quality medical education is being provided through Dr. Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University under the leadership of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Telangana state. The minister disclosed that 8515 medical graduates, 6880 nursing graduates and 22,970 para medical courses are completed in Telangana state every year.

The Telangana Overseas ManPower Company Limited under Telangana State government would take care of students in providing employment. The Minister disclosed that steps have been taken to train those who have completed nursing and paramedical courses as professionals and get employment opportunities anywhere in the world. Rajanarsimha said that they are ready to work with the Government of Western Australia to provide employment and employment opportunities to the candidates who have completed medical and para-medical courses of the state.