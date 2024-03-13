Hyderabad: Gaddam Rahul, a former assistant engineer of Mission Bhagiratha, wanted for cheating people of Rs.8 crore, was arrested at Delhi airport while trying to flee the country. Another accused, Gokari Sreevani, deputy executive engineer, is absconding while Tankasaka Sai Dharani has fled to the US.

Police said that Rahul, posted in the Keesera division panchayat raj office in 2022, collected Rs.8 crore from contractors by promising work orders. He and the others used the money for betting, said Keesara inspector K. Venkataiah.

Rahul forged and fabricated work orders of Rs.5 lakh and collected commission of up to Rs.3.5 lakh from each contractor, Venkataiah said. Rahul convinced Sai Dharani to authorise him to operate her account to which she agreed to transfer the earnings of fraud, the inspector said.

“We received a complaint from contractor Govind R. Daliya and several others who were cheated by Rahul,” Venkataiah said. “During investigation we found that Rahul had siphoned off `8 crore from several innocent persons and arrested him while he was trying to flee to US at the Delhi airport on March 10.”

Rahul was brought back to the city and produced before a court on Monday. “We have issued a look out circular for Sai Dharani, who is in the US. We are working towards arresting Gokari Sreevani,” the inspector said.