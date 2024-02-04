TS Drugs Control Raid: Unauthorised Medicines Seized, Quack Apprehended

Hyderabad: The TS Drugs Control Administration officials raided at a quack, Kalluri Srinivas Rao, in Kataram mandal of Bhupalpally district and seized medicines worth Rs 1.02 lakh from him that he had stocked without authorisation.

The DCA seized 59 varieties of medicines including antibiotics, anti-TB drugs, anti-ulcer drugs, analgesics and cough syrups from Rao, who claimed to be a 'private medical practitioner' and was running the 'Arvind First Aid Clinic', TS DCA Director-General V.B. Kamalasan Reddy said release on Sunday. Warangal DCA assistant director Dr G. Rajyalakshmi and Bhupalpally drugs inspector P. Pavani led the raid.




