TS Drugs Control Administration Seizes Misleading Ayurvedic Medicines

DC Correspondent
9 Feb 2024 7:25 PM GMT
TS Drugs Control Administration Seizes Misleading Ayurvedic Medicines (Photo:Twitter)

Hyderabad: The TS Drugs Control Administration confiscated a stock of ayurvedic medicines from Sri Siddhi Vinayaka Medical Hall in Nalgonda as there were misleading and objectionable claims on their labels. The officials uncovered eight types of ayurvedic medicines which were claimed to treat diabetes, kidney stones, sexual impotence, obesity, asthma, menstrual disorders and optical system disorders.


The DCA said the medicines were being marketed by Lifecare Ayurvedic from Rajasthan.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
