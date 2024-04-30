Hyderabad: The TS Cyber Security Bureau prevented illegal transfer of Rs.1 crore which was fraudulently acquired by a gang.

Shika Goel, Director, TSCSB, said that on April 27, Harish, resident of Nacharam, received three messages about transfer of money in three transactions of `50 lakh, `50 lakh and `10,000 from his current account. These transactions were done without his knowledge.

Harish alerted the bank and complained on the cybercrime helpline number 1930. The cybercrime police uploaded the transactions details on CFCFRMS portal, and alerted the two banks, one from where money was taken and another where it was debited.

Shikha Goel met complimented the complainant for reporting within 12 minutes to the 1930 helpline number. She also appreciated the staff who acted promptly and made sure that the amount was put on hold within 25 minutes of the matter being reported.