TS Civil Supplies Minister Discusses Rice Sale with Kerala Delegation

DC Correspondent
2 Feb 2024 4:30 PM GMT
Irrigation and civil supplies minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy met a delegation from Kerala headed by his Kerala counterpart G.R. Anil here on Friday. (Image:DC)

Hyderabad: Irrigation and civil supplies minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy met a delegation from Kerala headed by his Kerala counterpart G.R. Anil here on Friday. They discussed the possibility of the sale of boiled rice and chillies by the TS Civil Supplies Corporation to the Kerala government for their PDS distribution. The primary focus was on Kerala's specific requirements for a preferred variety of rice, cultivated in TS.


