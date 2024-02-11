TS BJP President, Union Minister to Inaugurate Cultural Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: TS BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy along with former vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate on Monday the Sangeet Natak Akademi’s Dakshin Bharat Sanskritik Kendra at the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training in Madhapur. It is the first such centre to promote the cultural heritage of South India. They will also lay the foundation stone for a Bharat Kala Mandapam in Madhapur. The kendra will provide cultural space for the growth of musical, tribal, theatre, puppetry and folk art. They will also felicitate Padma awardees from the Telugu states at the event.



