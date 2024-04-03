TS BIE warns against unauthorised admissions

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Wednesday issued a strict warning against unauthorised admissions in private junior colleges. Reports have surfaced regarding misleading testing procedures and involvement of public relations officers (PROs) in the admission process.



TSBIE clarified that the admission schedule for the 2024-’25 academic year has not been released yet, urging students and parents not to take admissions in junior colleges before the official announcement.“The Provisional Affiliation process for the academic year is still underway, and the list of provisionally affiliated junior colleges will be published on the official websites of TSBIE,” the note read.Parents were reminded to ensure that their children are admitted only in affiliated junior colleges. “Private junior college managements are instructed to strictly adhere to the Admission Schedule announced by TSBIE, with any deviation from the schedule considered a violation of norms and subject to serious consequences,” it stated. District intermediate education officers were directed to ensure strict compliance with the directives.