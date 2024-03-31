Hyderabad: The TS Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Saturday issued the tentative annual academic calendar for 2024-25 according to which junior colleges are scheduled to reopen on June 1. Half-yearly examinations are slated to be held from November 18 to 23 and the final exams in January and February 2025.

The Dasara holidays are scheduled from October 6 to 13, and the Sankranti break from January 11 to 16 after which pre-final examinations will commence. The last working day is March 29, 2025, followed by the commencement of summer vacation.

Advanced supplementary examinations (IPASE) for 2025 will be conducted from March 30 to April 1, 2025. Colleges will reopen for the academic year 2025-26 in the first week of June 2025.

The calendar came with a month-wise breakdown of working days for the academic year, with a total of 227 working days projected. It is noted that junior colleges should have 220 working days as per the decision made during the a board meeting.