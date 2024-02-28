TS Announces Lifesciences GCC Consortium

Hyderabad: BioAsia, conceptualised 20 years ago, has now matured as an initiative to support more entrepreneurs, said Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.



Speaking at the valedictory of BioAsia on Wednesday, she said: “I appreciate BioAsia for creating a platform for encouraging innovations such as affordable ultrasound and vaccines. After the invention of AI, diagnosis has become easy. Early diagnosis and prevention is more significant than the treatment. But when it comes to treatment, affordability is the key.”









Meanwhile, The Government of Telangana announced strategic plans for the formation of a Lifesciences GCC Consortium bringing together all the Lifesciences GCCs in Hyderabad and India. The Government aims to create a collaborative ecosystem fostering innovation, knowledge sharing, and collective growth within the life sciences GCCs.



Telangana also launched the Centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution in Life Sciences (C4IR) by the government of Telangana and industry. C4IR is the first thematic centre focused on healthcare and life sciences in Telangana. This is in collaboration with the World Economic Forum.



“We just set a significant milestone as we inaugurate the Centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution in Telangana. It is a moment of pride for Telangana and also India as the World Economic Forum has considered Telangana for setting up this centre. C4IR is aligned with three focus areas- skilling to provide livelihoods and growth opportunities; health profiling of every citizen, and creating clinical registries for better evidence-based and therapies to market,” said industries minister D Sridhar Babu.



New partnerships were forged as Sweden-headquartered Garmin Health launched a hackathon with C4IR. C$IR also signed an MoU with National University of Singapore with an aim of empowering and designing innovative clinical trials that will facilitate development and skilling programmes. It also signed a MoU with Calyx.AI to use AI to provide advanced health solutions.



“We are reminded of the rapid advancement in technology including AI, and the importance of addressing fundamental areas like health, education and wellbeing. We can balance these through a combination of innovation and direct efforts by harnessing technology. This is one of the reasons we decided to establish our Centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution on life sciences in Telangana. We could not find a better place for the investments for the combination of life sciences segments involving both multinational and national CEOs,” said Jeremy Jurgens, managing director of the World Economic Forum.



Five start-ups were selected for the BioAsia awards . They are UR Advanced Therapeutics (biomaterials for tissue engineering with focus on endoregenarative cornea), Zedblox Logitech (cold chain solutions in healthcare), Descignis (digitalisation platform for life sciences and healthcare), PLEBC Innovations (teleoperated robotic ultrasound system), and Lamark (focused on making life saving medicines accessible globally).The event saw Japan-headquartered Takeda announcing 50 Mn doses of dengue vaccine manufacturing in Telangana, German company Miltenyi setting up its first R&D centre in Telangana, and RxPropellant and Terminus group announcing to invest Rs 2,000 crore among others. Over 700 visitors, 2,737 delegates, four CEOs from Fortune 500 companies attended the global conference for the first time. Over 2,800 plus B2B meetings, 200 plus startups and exhibitors were also part of the event.