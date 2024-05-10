Truckers to vote for Congress in Lok Sabha elections

Hyderabad: The Telangana Lorry Owners Association (TLOA) has decided to support the Congress in all 17 constituencies for the Lok Sabha elections.



Speaking exclusively to this newspaper, TLOA president Manchireddy Rajender Reddy said the decision was taken after a thorough discussion among its members and it is a vote of confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.



“Central government transport policies have long plagued our industry, with unresolved issues such as burdensome taxes and motor vehicle regulations among others. We believe that a Congress-led government at the Centre will bring much-needed relief,” he explained.



He said the Congress has assured them to lower taxes, establish welfare boards, establish heavy vehicle driving schools, and address concerns related to hit-and-run laws.



There are 5,90,000 goods vehicles in the state, of which 1,80,000 are heavy vehicles and 40 lakh people in the state are dependent on this sector, directly or indirectly.



He sought an agreement between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to facilitate free movement of vehicles.





