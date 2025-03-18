Truck Driver Injured in Collision with Goods Train at Amethi Railway Crossing

Amethi: The driver of a container truck sustained serious injuries after his vehicle collided with a goods train at the Ayodhya-Rae Bareli railway crossing in Amethi district, police said on Tuesday.The impact of the collision smashed the truck, while the front part of the goods train too was damaged, officials said, adding that train movement has been stopped due to the damage caused to the railway track and electric line.

The divisional railway manager of Northern Railways' Lucknow Division, Sachinder Mohan Sharma, said work is going on to repair the railway line and traffic will be restored soon. The incident took place at the Ayodhya-Rae Bareli railway crossing on the Lucknow-Varanasi-via-Sultanpur line around 2.30 am when the railway gate was open.

The gateman was not present when the goods train moving at a high speed collided with the truck crossing the gate, police said. The driver of the truck, Sonu Chaudhary (28), was rushed to the community health centre in Jagdishpur from where the doctors referred him to the district hospital in a critical condition, police said, adding that presently his condition is stated to be stable.