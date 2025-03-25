Truck Carrying Over 20 LPG Cylinders Catches Fire in Dharavi

A fire broke out in a parked truck carrying LPG cylinders near the Dharavi bus depot on the Sion-Dharavi Link Road around 9:50 pm on Monday, triggering over 20 explosions, officials said.

Emergency services contained the fire after 3 hours. Authorities are investigating… pic.twitter.com/4KfWcsRkd8 — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) March 25, 2025

Firefighters rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames before they could spread to nearby areas. No injuries have been reported, but the blasts caused panic among local residents.

Eyewitnesses described hearing a series of loud explosions as the cylinders ignited. "The situation could have been much worse if the truck had been parked in a more crowded area," a resident said. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and assessing the damage.



