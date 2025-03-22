 Top
Home » Nation

Tripura Police Seize Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 5.5 Crore, Three Arrested

Nation
PTI
22 March 2025 9:34 AM IST

1.10 lakh banned Yaba tablets recovered from a hotel in Agartala during a raid

Tripura Police Seize Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 5.5 Crore, Three Arrested
x
Tripura police arrested three people in Agartala after seizing Yaba tablets worth Rs 5.5 crore, with one accused already wanted in drug smuggling cases.

Three persons were arrested in Tripura's Agartala after banned Yaba tablets worth Rs 5.50 crore were seized from their possession, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a hotel here on Friday night and seized 1.10 lakh Yaba tablets, also called 'crazy drug', a senior officer said.

Yaba tablets contain a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine, and have been banned in India. "During the search operations, 1.10 lakh Yaba tablets were recovered from a trolley bag which was in possession of the three persons. The market value of the seized narcotics substance is Rs 5.50 crore," West Tripura Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar told reporters.
The accused drug peddlers hail from Tripura's Kamalpur subdivision and have been taken into the police custody for interrogation, he said. Kumar said one of the three was wanted in drug smuggling cases.


( Source : PTI )
tripura three arrested YABA tablets drug smuggling 
Rest of India Tripura 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X