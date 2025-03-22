Tripura Police Seize Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 5.5 Crore, Three Arrested

Three persons were arrested in Tripura's Agartala after banned Yaba tablets worth Rs 5.50 crore were seized from their possession, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a hotel here on Friday night and seized 1.10 lakh Yaba tablets, also called 'crazy drug', a senior officer said.

Yaba tablets contain a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine, and have been banned in India. "During the search operations, 1.10 lakh Yaba tablets were recovered from a trolley bag which was in possession of the three persons. The market value of the seized narcotics substance is Rs 5.50 crore," West Tripura Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar told reporters.

The accused drug peddlers hail from Tripura's Kamalpur subdivision and have been taken into the police custody for interrogation, he said. Kumar said one of the three was wanted in drug smuggling cases.