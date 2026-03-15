Triple Murder Accused Dies During Treatment in Odisha Hospital

Bhubaneswar: The accused in a shocking triple murder case in Odisha’s Deogarh district died on Sunday while undergoing treatment at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla, police sources said.

The deceased, identified as Ramesh Garia of Gariapali village under Kundheigola police station limits, had allegedly consumed poison after killing three members of his family earlier this week. The victims were his wife, daughter-in-law and granddaughter.

According to preliminary police findings, the crime allegedly stemmed from a family dispute. Investigators said Ramesh Garia reportedly attacked the three victims with a hammer inside their house, leading to their deaths on the spot. Police sources also indicated that he was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

After the killings, the accused fled the house, leaving villagers in shock. The crime came to light when his son returned home and discovered the bodies of the victims. He subsequently alerted the police.

During a search operation launched in the area, local residents reportedly spotted the accused hiding inside a water tank near the village. Police, assisted by a fire services team, rescued him from the tank and took him into custody.

Officials later found that the accused had already consumed poison before being located. He was initially admitted to a local hospital and later shifted to VIMSAR in Burla for advanced treatment as his condition deteriorated.

Police said he succumbed while undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit on Sunday.

Authorities have continued the investigation to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to the brutal killings. The case has triggered concern in the region and police are examining all aspects, including the circumstances that may have led to the violent episode.