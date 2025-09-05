Trinamul Congress MLA Jafikul Islam Passes Away at Private Hospital

Berhampore: Domkal Trinamul Congress MLA Jafikul Islam died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday. He was 49.

The TMC leader was suffering from cancer for nearly two years. He was admitted at the hospital off EM Bypass on July 27 after he vomitted blood.

Mr Islam was elected from the assembly seat, which was once a red fort, in Murshidabad for the first time in 2021 by defeating CPI(M) candidate Mostafijur Rahaman by over a margin of 47,000.

Earlier, he was a councillor at the Domkal Municipality and then became chairman and administrator at the civic body. His mortal remains will be brought to his residence at Domkal for burial on Friday.