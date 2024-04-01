Tribal Man Lynched on Suspicion He is Thief

Nizamabad: A fortyfour-year-old tribal man was lynched by a group of villagers in Nizamabad district, suspecting him to be a thief. The incident occurred in Palda village of Nizamabad rural mandal on Saturday.

The deceased was Banothu Sunil of Suddapally thanda of Dichpally mandal. According to police, 6 members of a gang came to Palda village on Saturday night in an auto. They entered an abandoned rice mill to steal the machinery. Noticing them, the villagers tried to catch them.

Reportedly, five members escaped in the same auto. But one person jumped from the rice mill compound wall to the agriculture fields in an attempt to escape. The villagers chased him and beat him up.

Navipet police rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to the Government General Hospital. While undergoing treatment, Banothu Sunil died. The police registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Police teams conducted patrolling in Palda village on Saturday night to avoid any law and order problem. After post mortem, the body was handed over to the family of Banothu Sunil.