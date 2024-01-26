Tribal Groups in Vishakhapatnam Protest Over Lack of Road Facilities

Vishakhapatnam: Tribal groups hailing from Pedagaru, Pathasingi and Kottasingi, the hilltop PVTG tribal villages in Arla panchayat of Rolugunta mandal in Anakapalli district, took out a ‘Doli’ protest for four kilometres under auspices of the 5th Schedule Sadhana Committee of PVTG Kondu Adivasi Tribal Association.

The hilltop PVTGs (particularly vulnerable tribal groups) say due to lack of road facilities, they have to carry pregnant women and infants on Dolis – makeshift beds – for many kilometres before reaching a health facility.

PVTG Kondu Adivasi Tribal Association leader Kilo Narasaiah told Deccan Chronicle that in 2022, politicians came to their village on the hill top riding horses. They promised that roads will be built to reach hilltop villages.

But no road has come and hence they have taken out a Doli protest.

Protesting tribals raised the following demands: ITDA at Narsipatnam, roads to all hilltop PVTG villages, drinking water and power facilities, opening Anganwadi centres, deputing Asha workers, and protection of tribes as per the 5th Schedule of the constitution.

Kilo Narasaiah said YSRC MLA Karanam Dharmasri from Chodavaram constituency had promised to provide road facilities to their village before the elections. His promise has not materialised, though his term is coming to an end.