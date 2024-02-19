Top
Tribal Department EE Held for Accepting Bribe

DC Correspondent
19 Feb 2024 6:12 PM GMT
Hyderabad: The ACB on Monday arrested tribal welfare executive engineer K. Jaga Jyothi while accepting a Rs.84,000 bribe to release funds to a contractor, B. Ganganna, during a raid on her office at Masab Tank.

Jyothi allegedly demanded the bribe for a sanctioned bill pertaining to some work in Nizamabad, and to fix revised milestones for the construction of a juvenile boys hostel at Gajularamaram.

The ACB recovered the tainted amount Jyothi and produced her before a court for judicial remand.

