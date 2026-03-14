Tribal Art Festival Clocks ₹1.25 Crore Sales In 12 Days

NEW DELHI: The Tribes Art Fest 2026 recorded artwork sales of over ₹1.25 crore during its 12-day exhibition in the national capital, marking a significant platform for promoting tribal artists.

More than 800 artworks were sold during the exhibition, drawing strong response from art enthusiasts, collectors and visitors. Officials said the event generated direct sales worth over ₹1.25 crore and helped strengthen the visibility of tribal art in the contemporary art landscape.

The festival saw participation from tribal artists, contemporary artists, cultural groups, students and art enthusiasts from across the country. Over 10,000 visitors attended the exhibition, which showcased more than 1,000 artworks across over 30 tribal art forms created by 70 tribal artists.

During the exhibition, contemporary artists collaborated with tribal artists, resulting in creative works blending traditional knowledge with modern artistic practices.

“This is a moment of great pride for us…There are artists whose regular monthly income may be around Rs 25,000, but through this platform some of them are returning home with earnings of nearly Rs seven lakh. That transformation truly reflects the impact of this initiative,” said Union ministry of tribal affairs secretary Ranjana Chopra.

She said the initiative created a platform that connected tribal artists with galleries, corporate buyers and institutions.

“This has truly been a successful experiment. By bringing together an art gallery ecosystem, corporate buyers, and institutional collaborations, we have created a platform that not only showcases tribal art but also directly strengthens the livelihoods of tribal artists,” she said.

Union minister for tribal affairs Jual Oram said the initiative aligned with the Centre’s efforts to create sustainable livelihood opportunities for tribal communities.

“Taking forward the vision of our Prime Minister, we are making sustained efforts to create sustainable and aspirational livelihood opportunities for tribal communities. It is a matter of pride to witness the efforts made by the ministry and collaborating organisations in bringing together artists from across the country and making this initiative truly successful,” he said.

“This is only the beginning, and we will continue to undertake such efforts in the future, aligned with the vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister for a Viksit Bharat,” Oram added.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said such initiatives help highlight the traditions and cultural heritage of tribal communities while enabling the public to experience these art forms more closely.

The valedictory ceremony of the exhibition was held on Friday evening in the presence of Oram, Union minister of culture and tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Gupta, minister of state for tribal affairs Durgadas Uikey and FICCI’s Jyotsna Suri, along with senior ministry officials.





