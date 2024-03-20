Hyderabad: Cyberabad police have announced experimental diversions for commuters heading towards IKEA Rotary from various routes, effective from March 22.

Traffic from Biodiversity junction to IKEA Rotary for Cyber Towers should proceed via the underpass. Those heading towards the cable bridge must turn right at IKEA Rotary, following the anti-clockwise direction. Commuters on this route have the option to make a U-turn at IKEA Rotary.

Motorists from Cyber Towers can make a U-turn at IKEA Rotary, with a free left to head towards the cable bridge. Those heading for the Biodiversity Junction should continue via the underpass.

Traffic from Meenakshi Junction to biodiversity junction should proceed straight at IKEA Rotary, use the first U-turn at the C Gate.