Tri-Services Exercise Trishul to Commence on Monday

New Delhi: The tri-services exercise “Trishul”, being conducted by the Indian Navy as the lead service, will commence on Monday. The Western Naval Command, in close coordination with the Army and the IAF, will conduct the exercise, which will feature large-scale operations across the creek and desert sectors of Rajasthan and Gujarat, alongside comprehensive maritime operations including amphibious operations in the North Arabian Sea.

Covering the Gujarat coast and the northern Arabian Sea - Army Southern Command, Western Naval Command, and the South Western Air Command are the principal formations participating in the exercise - Indian Coast Guard, Border Security Force, and other central agencies are also participating in large numbers, further reinforcing inter-agency coordination and integrated operations.

The exercise aims to achieve validation and synchronisation of operational procedures across the three services, enabling joint effect-based operations in a multi-domain environment. The key objectives include enhancing interoperability of platforms and infrastructure, strengthening the integration of networks across services, and advancing jointness in operations across multiple domains.

A major focus of the exercise is also to enhance synergy between all forces and validate multi-domain integrated operations in a large and complex operational environment, involving large scale deployment of Indian Navy warships, Indian Air Force fighter and support aircraft, as well as amphibious operations involving amphibious component of Indian Army and Indian Navy including the Landing Platform Dock INS Jalashwa and Landing Craft Utility vessels (LCUs).

The exercise will also validate joint Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Electronic Warfare (EW) and Cyber Warfare plans. The exercise will include Indian Navy carrier operations conducted jointly with shore-based assets of the Indian Air Force.

The exercise will highlight the effective employment of indigenous systems and demonstrate the absorption of the tenets of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat.’

It will also focus on the refinement of procedures and techniques tailored to address emerging threats and the evolving character of contemporary and future warfare.