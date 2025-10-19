Transgender Spiritual Leader Sees Communal Angle in Factional Feud in Fraternity’s Indore Unit

Bhopal: Transgender spiritual leader Himangi Sakhi has seen a communal angle in the recent clash between two groups of trans persons in Indore in Madhya Pradesh and demanded a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) to expose alleged conspiracy by the Bangladeshi transgenders, illegally living in India, to take control of their society.

In a video message, ‘Jagatguru’ Himangi Sakhi who founded the Vaishnav Akhada transgender alleged that the clash between the two groups of transgenders in Indore on October 16 was the fallout of attempts to take control of the Indore body of the trans people by a particular faction.

“It was a fight for position in the body between the rival groups of transgenders in Indore. But a ‘Sanatani’ (Hindu) transgender was arrested and sent to jail following the clash”, the trans spiritual guru said.

The spiritual leader warned that Bangladeshi transgenders, who have entered India illegally, have launched a move to take control of the society in the cities in the country.

“The transgender jihadis are now targeting Hindu transgenders for religious conversion”, the trans spiritual guru alleged.

She demanded medical examination and scrutiny of documents of all transgenders in India to expose the illegal Bangladeshi trans people.

Two groups of transgenders clashed in Indore on October 16 over distribution of ‘business’ territories among them.

Amid the tussle between the two groups, 24 transgenders consumed phenyl to protest the arrest of a transgender in connection with the incident.

All of them were admitted in the local hospital and they were now out of danger.

Transgender spiritual leader Sakhi, the first transgender preacher in the country, came to limelight when she opposed the decision by a section of spiritual leaders to confer Mahamandaleswar title on yesteryear Bollywood actress Mamata Kulkarni during the recently concluded Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.