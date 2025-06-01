Traitors Tried to Drive a Wedge Between Tejashwi and Me: Tej Pratap on Expulsion from RJD

Patna: Breaking his silence over recent expulsion from the RJD headed by his father Lalu Prasad, Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday alleged that there was a "conspiracy" to drive a wedge between him and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav.

The former Bihar Minister, who was expelled from the party a week ago, voiced his sentiments in a couple of posts on his X handle, blaming the crisis on 'Jaichand' a metaphor for traitors.

Using the Mahabharata imagery, which he has been employing to describe his relationship with his far more successful younger brother, Yadav wrote, "Those dreaming of a rift between me and Arjun, will never succeed in conspiracy. They can win over the military of Krishna, but can't capture Krishna himself. I will soon expose every such conspiracy."

Without mentioning Tejashwi Yadav by name, he said, "My brother, I would ask you to have faith that I am with you in all circumstances. My blessings were with you and will be so always. Please take care of Mummy and Papa, Jaichand is outside as well as within."

Yadav, who is the elder son of Lalu Prasad and former Bihar Chief Minister, Rabari Devi, had earlier come out with a post addressed to 'My dear Mummy and Papa'.

"My world revolves around both of you. You and your command are bigger than God for me. With you around, I feel I have everything. I need only your love and trust and nothing else. Papa, without you this party (RJD) would not have come into existence. Jaichand, like greedy people, have plotted against me. My only wishes Mummy and Papa may you both always be happy and healthy," he said.

Notably, Yadav's expulsion was ordered a day after he confessed to being "in a relationship" with a woman named Anushka only to delete the Facebook post later with a claim that his page was "hacked".

The post had created a huge controversy and Yadav's estranged wife Aishwarya alleged before the media that her in-laws had "ruined" her life by getting her married to him despite his being in a relationship with another woman since much before their wedding in 2018.

Yadav had so far kept mum on his expulsion despite his father announcing on social media that he was disgusted with his elder son's conduct.

Anushka's, brother Aakash Yadav also recently came out in public to "strongly condemn", the expulsion of Yadav but refused to divulge whether his sister was in relationship with the former minister, saying, "It is for the two of them to speak on this issue if and when they choose".

Aakash Yadav had also urged Tejashwi, now the de-facto leader of RJD, to intervene in the matter saying, "The reputation of both our families is at stake".

His expulsion came barely a few months ahead of the Bihar assembly polls, which the RJD will fight under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav. Born to Prasad and Rabri Devi, both former chief ministers of Bihar, the two brothers are among four of nine siblings active in politics.

Tej Pratap Yadav had made his political debut in the assembly polls of 2015, and is a second-term MLA with two brief stints in the state cabinet.