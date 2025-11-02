Trains Run Over 3 boys in West Bengal

Berhampore: Three boys were run over by two speeding trains in Murshidabad of West Bengal on Sunday. At around 12.45 pm, four boys were walking across the railway tracks at Shibnagar village in Shamsherganj to take bath at Bhagirathi river.

Two speeding trains, Balurghat Express on the up track and a goods train on the down track, were crossing each other then. Caught in between the two trains from opposite directions, the four boys panicked.

They tried to escape aimlessly but were knocked down. While three among them were run over, another survived with deep injuries. The three deceased were Zeeshan Sheikh (8), Rihat Sheikh and (9) Arian Sheikh (6). Zeeshan and Rihat were from Madhupur village in Suti. Arian was from Natun Shibnagar.

The fourth has been admitted at Jangipur Superspeciality Hospital. Samiul Sheikh, an eye witness, said, "All the locals are forced to cross the railway tracks for daily purposes as the Shibnagar railway underpass has got closed due to waterlogging up to a height of six feet following recent rains.”

The villagers later found the three boys' body parts lying scattered on the railway tracks and vented their anger. Sub Divisional Officer (Farakka) Sheikh Shamsuddin pacified them. The railway protection force personnel recovered the body parts and sent them for post mortem.