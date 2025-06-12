Train Derails Near Shivaji Bridge Station, No Casualties Reported

A major derailment was narrowly averted on Thursday afternoon after Train No. 64419, running between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Ghaziabad, derailed near Shivaji Bridge station in the national capital. According to Northern Railway officials, the fourth coach of the passenger train went off the tracks. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported.

Following the derailment, several trains on the busy route were delayed or diverted as authorities initiated immediate restoration and safety measures. Rescue teams, including track maintenance and technical staff, were rushed to the site. Heavy-duty cranes were deployed to re-rail the affected coach.

Northern Railway officials stated that a preliminary inquiry has been launched to ascertain the cause of the derailment, with track failure, mechanical issues, or signal malfunction among the possibilities being investigated. Senior railway officials visited the site and monitored restoration work, which was completed late in the evening, allowing partial resumption of train services.

Passenger trains on the route experienced significant delays throughout the afternoon, with announcements made at key stations to keep commuters informed. The Railways also assured that a high-level probe would follow to ensure accountability and prevent similar incidents.

The derailment occurred near a heavily congested urban section, heightening concerns about safety on Delhi’s suburban routes, which handle heavy daily commuter traffic.