Tragic Loss Strikes NIT Kozhikode as Student Dies by Suicide

Kozhikode: In an incident that has left the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kozhikode, reeling, a third-year Mechanical Engineering student, Yogiswarnath Mothukuru, met an untimely demise after a fatal fall from the seventh floor of the men's hostel, C-Block.



Yogiswarnath, a bright young scholar hailing from Mumbai, sent a distressing message to his family prior to the incident, prompting immediate action from campus authorities. Despite their swift response, the tragic outcome could not be averted.Efforts to save Yogiswarnath were made as he was swiftly transported to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. However, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he was pronounced deceased upon arrival, plunging the campus into mourning.As the NIT community grapples with the shock of this devastating loss, tributes pour in for Yogiswarnath, remembered by peers and faculty alike for his academic prowess and amiable nature. The tragic incident has sparked introspection and raised concerns about mental health support within academic institutions.In the wake of this tragedy, authorities have pledged to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Yogiswarnath's passing, with an autopsy set to provide further insights.The loss of Yogiswarnath Mothukuru has sent shockwaves through NIT Kozhikode, serving as a poignant reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and support within educational communities nationwide.