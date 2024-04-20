Tragic Deaths in Anantapur District

Anantapur: A woman and her three children were found deceased in Galiveedu mandal of Annamayya district following a domestic dispute.

The deceased have been identified as Vemula Nagamani, 30, and her children Navyasri, 10, Dinesh, 6, and Jahnavi, 3.

Police are investigating the incident. According to initial reports, there was a disagreement between Nagamani and her husband, Vemula Vikram, on Friday evening.

The cause of the deaths is under investigation.