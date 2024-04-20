Top
Home » Nation

Tragic Deaths in Anantapur District

Nation
DC Correspondent
20 April 2024 5:55 PM GMT
Tragic Deaths in Anantapur District
x
Police are investigating the incident. According to initial reports, there was a disagreement between Nagamani and her husband, Vemula Vikram, on Friday evening. (Representational Image)

Anantapur: A woman and her three children were found deceased in Galiveedu mandal of Annamayya district following a domestic dispute.

The deceased have been identified as Vemula Nagamani, 30, and her children Navyasri, 10, Dinesh, 6, and Jahnavi, 3.

Police are investigating the incident. According to initial reports, there was a disagreement between Nagamani and her husband, Vemula Vikram, on Friday evening.

The cause of the deaths is under investigation.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Anantapur Andhra Pradesh AP News AP Crime News AP Special News AP Crime 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Anantapur 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X