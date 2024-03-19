Tragic Death of teen son inspires parents to donate his organs

Hyderabad: Even in his tragic death, 19-year-old Biswal Prabhas, who worked as a Zomato delivery boy in Vattinagulapalli village, Rajendranagar mandal, brought something to cheer for in some households.



He donated his organs at Continental Hospitals, which saved people's lives.



His humane gesture not only comforted his grieving parents but also encouraged many others to think about giving the gift of life through organ donation.



Biswal Prabhas met with a fatal accident while delivering food on March 14. He was immediately admitted at Continental Hospital. Despite their best of efforts, doctors had to declare him brain dead.



During this difficult time, the doctors at Continental Hospitals spoke to his parents about organ donation. Though they were very sad, they were inspired by their son's caring nature. So, they decided to donate his organs, including his liver.



On Monday, Dr. Senthil Kumar and his team successfully performed the liver transplant that gave a new life to another individual.



"Prabhas had a disciplined routine and balanced his work and education well. Despite his job, he prioritised education. He would spend his evenings delivering food and then spend late nights on studies. He believed in the importance of education for his future and his family's well-being. Despite the demands of his job and studies, he also made time to help his siblings with their schoolwork. Though our hearts ache with grief, knowing that our son's organs have saved lives brings us some comfort. We hope his kindness inspires others to emulate his example," said his father Devraj



Meanwhile, Dr. Guru. N. Reddy, founder of Continental Hospitals, said "He will always be remembered for his wonderful gesture, which gives hope and inspiration to others to think about donating organs and changing someone's life. I salute Prabhas and his parents for their selfless act.”

