Tragedy Strikes: Groom-to-Be Killed in Odisha Road Crash
A day before his wedding, 26-year-old Harekrushna Mahalik dies in a head-on collision; celebrations turn into mourning in Balasore.
A joyous occasion turned into heartbreak in Odisha’s Balasore district after a groom-to-be, Harekrushna Mahalik, died in a tragic road accident just one day before his wedding.The incident occurred near Baligohiri on State Highway-19 in the Nilgiri area when Harekrushna’s car collided head-on with a dumper truck. He was reportedly on his way to bring his sister home for the pre-wedding rituals.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
