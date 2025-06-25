Tragedy Strikes: Groom-to-Be Killed in Odisha Road Crash

While Harekrushna died on the spot, his uncle — who was travelling with him — sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital for urgent medical care. The tragedy cast a pall of gloom over the village where wedding preparations were in full swing. Songs and celebrations gave way to cries of grief as the family struggled to come to terms with the sudden loss.

Local residents gathered at the accident site, and police quickly reached the spot, seized the dumper, and launched an investigation into the driver’s role and the vehicle’s condition. “The impact of the crash was severe,” said a police officer at the scene. “We are verifying the details and examining whether negligence or speed was involved.” The shocking accident has left two families shattered — one preparing for marriage, now mourning an unimaginable loss.