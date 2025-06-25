 Top
Home » Nation

Tragedy Strikes: Groom-to-Be Killed in Odisha Road Crash

Nation
Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
25 Jun 2025 1:10 PM IST

A day before his wedding, 26-year-old Harekrushna Mahalik dies in a head-on collision; celebrations turn into mourning in Balasore.

Tragedy Strikes: Groom-to-Be Killed in Odisha Road Crash
x
A groom-to-be was killed and his uncle critically injured in a tragic road accident in Balasore, Odisha, just a day before the wedding.

A joyous occasion turned into heartbreak in Odisha’s Balasore district after a groom-to-be, Harekrushna Mahalik, died in a tragic road accident just one day before his wedding.The incident occurred near Baligohiri on State Highway-19 in the Nilgiri area when Harekrushna’s car collided head-on with a dumper truck. He was reportedly on his way to bring his sister home for the pre-wedding rituals.

While Harekrushna died on the spot, his uncle — who was travelling with him — sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital for urgent medical care. The tragedy cast a pall of gloom over the village where wedding preparations were in full swing. Songs and celebrations gave way to cries of grief as the family struggled to come to terms with the sudden loss.

Local residents gathered at the accident site, and police quickly reached the spot, seized the dumper, and launched an investigation into the driver’s role and the vehicle’s condition. “The impact of the crash was severe,” said a police officer at the scene. “We are verifying the details and examining whether negligence or speed was involved.” The shocking accident has left two families shattered — one preparing for marriage, now mourning an unimaginable loss.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
car accident groom Car accidents 
Rest of India Odisha 
Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
About the AuthorAkshaya Kumar Sahoo
With 27 years of journalistic experience at Deccan Chronicle and The Asian Age. His expertise spans politics, government, business, culture, tribal affairs, gender issues, and more.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X