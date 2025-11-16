Tragedy at Odisha’s Balasore Hospital: Doctor Dies While Attending Patients

Bhubaneswar: In a heartbreaking incident at Nilagiri Hospital in Odisha’s Balasore district, a doctor passed away on Sunday while on duty, leaving colleagues, patients and the local community in deep shock. The deceased, Dr Trinath Pal, was a specialist in the Obstetrics and Gynaecology department and was known for his gentle manner and commitment to patient care.

According to hospital sources, Dr Pal was examining patients in the OPD in the morning when he suddenly complained of severe chest pain. He stepped into the washroom briefly but collapsed onto a nearby bed shortly after returning. Staff members immediately alerted emergency services.

He was rushed in a 108 ambulance to the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital, where attending doctors declared him dead. Though the exact cause is yet to be officially confirmed, initial reports suggest a suspected cardiac arrest.

News of his sudden demise cast a pall of grief over the hospital. Colleagues recalled him as a dedicated professional who remained calm even during the most demanding hours of duty. Patients who had been waiting to consult him were visibly moved, many expressing disbelief that the doctor who had been attending to them only minutes earlier was no more.

Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi visited the hospital shortly after the incident and met Dr. Pal’s bereaved family. “I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Dr Pal. May his family find the courage to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

Hospital authorities issued a statement mourning the passing of a colleague they described as sincere, compassionate and deeply committed to the welfare of his patients.

Padmalochan Biswal, a hospital security guard who witnessed the incident, recounted, “The doctor went to the bathroom. When he did not return, we called out to him but got no response. As we entered, he came out but soon collapsed onto a bed. We rushed him to Balasore hospital, but he died.”

The sudden loss of Dr Pal has left a void in the Nilagiri medical fraternity — a quiet reminder of the immense pressures doctors bear and the fragility of the lives of those who work tirelessly to save others.

----------------------

Photograph: Dr Trinath Pal