Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy issued traffic restrictions for the Rama Navami Shobha Yatra from 9 am on Wednesday.

The procession will commence at the Sitarambagh temple in Asifnagar and conclude at the Hanuman Vyamshala, Ramkote, via Bhoiguda Kaman, Mangalhat police station, Puranapul crossroads, Begum Bazaar Chatri, Siddiamber Bazaar, Shankar Sher Hotel road, Gowliguda, Osmania Medical College road, Koti Andhra Bank crossroads, Koti circle and Sultan Bazaar.

Another procession from the Aakashpuri Hanuman Temple will join the procession at Mangalhat police station.

Traffic will be diverted from 11 am at Mallepally junction, Bhoiguda Kamaan, Aghapura junction, Ghode-ki-Khabar, Puranapul crossroads, MJ bridge, Begum Bazaar Chatri, Goshamahal traffic police station, Siddiamber Bazaar circle, Moazzamjahi Market, Afzalgunj T junction, Rangmahal junction, Putlibowli crossroads, Koti Andhra Bank crossroads, Koti circle, Sultan Bazaar circle, Chaderghat crossroads, Kacheguda crossroads, Abids GPO circle, Troop Bazaar lane and Boggulakunta crossroads.