Traffic Restrictions in Hyderabad for Amit Shah's Meeting

Hyderabad: Hyderabad traffic police issued traffic restrictions at Secunderabad Parade Ground for Union home minister Amit Shah’s meeting on May 5. The road between Tivoli and Plaza crossroads will be closed.



Police requested commuters to avoid the road from Panjagutta towards Parade Ground via Greenlands and Begumpet as well as MG Road, RP Road and SD Road from 4 pm to 9 pm.

Traffic police cautioned of traffic congestion at the crossroads at Chilkalguda, Alugadda Bavi, Sangeet, YMCA, Patny, CTO, Brooke Bond, Tivoli, Sweekar Upkar, Secunderabad Club, Trimulgherry, Tadbund, Diamond Point, Bowenpally, Rasoolpura, Begumpet and Paradise.