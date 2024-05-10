Traffic Restrictions at LB Stadium for PM Modi's Meeting

Hyderabad: Hyderabad traffic police issued a traffic advisory near LB Stadium in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting on Friday from 4 pm to 8 pm.

On arrival at the Begumpet Airport, Modi’s will reach LB stadium via PNT flyover, Greenlands, Rajiv Gandhi Statue, Raj Bhavan, Khairatabad flyover, NTR Marg, Telugu Talli Junction, Iqbal Minar, and Ravindra Bharathi. The convoy will return in the same route at the conclusion of the meeting.

Police asked motorists to avoid the route during the hours the convoy will be on the move.

Traffic from Assembly Metro station junction towards BJR statue will be diverted towards Nampally; traffic from Basheerbagh towards Assembly Metro station via BJR statue will be diverted towards SBI Gunfoundry, Abids GPO Circle and Nampally station road. Traffic coming from Sujatha School towards Khan Lateef Khan (KLK) building will be diverted towards Nampally.