Hyderabad: The police has issued a traffic advisory in connection with the observance with the procession to mark the death anniversary of Hazrat Ali in the Old City. Traffic will be diverted from 2 pm till 8 pm from Charminar, from where the procession will start, till Kali Khabar MGBS exit gate.

The procession will start from Charminar and proceed to Masjid-e-Esamia near the Kali Khabar dargah via Pathergatti, Madina, Tipu Khana Masjid, Darulshifa grounds. Police said the restrictions will apply to all vehicles including RTC and buses.

From 2 pm to 4 pm: Commuters from Nayapul towards Himmatpura, Nagulachainta or Chandrayangutta need to proceed via Madina, City College, Moosabowli, Chowk, Khilwath, Himmathpura or via Salar Jung Museum, SJ Rotary, Darulshifa, APAT, Miralam Mandi, Bibi Bazaar, Alijah Kotla, Haribowli and Himmatpura.

From 4 pm to 7 pm: Commuters from SJ Bridge towards Darulshifa and Etebar Chowk may proceed via Madina and Gulzar Houz.