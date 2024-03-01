Traffic Cop Helps Injured Inter Student to Reach Exam Centre on Time

At about 8.30 am, the student and her father were rushing to the examination centre when the accident occurred at MG Road in Secunderabad. The student suffered a bleeding injury on her forehead but insisted that she would write her examination even though her father requested her to first take treatment.

That is when the police officer posted at the Tapasya College examination centre, near Paradise junction saw her. “I saw Bhavani with tears telling her father ‘nana, nenu exam rastanu (I will write the exam)’ while holding a handkerchief to staunch the blood flow from her forehead,” Mahankali traffic police inspector P. Upashankar told Deccan Chronicle.

The student was feeling dizzy and the police official got her some juice. Convincing the student that they could make it to the exam centre before the 9 am deadline, Upashankar took her and her father in a police vehicle to a hospital in Secunderabad.

He informed the hospital staff of the urgency of the situation. Doctors administered seven stitches on the wound and gave her first aid. After hearing of the story, they refused to take the fee. Upashankar later dropped the student at the centre five minutes before time.

The student thanked Upashankar who directed his staff to drop her at her home after the exam in a police vehicle.