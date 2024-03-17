Hyderabad: Hyderabad city traffic police issued a traffic advisory to motorists on March 17 and 18 for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city.

The police said they will block and divert traffic on March 17 from 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm when Modi will travel from the Begumpet airport via Rasoolpura, Hyderabad Public School, Praja Bhavan and Somajiguda to Raj Bhavan.

On March 18, from 9.50 am to 10.30 am, Modi will travel back to Begumpet airport from Raj Bhavan via Yashoda Hospitals, Praja Bhavan, Hyderabad Public School and Rasoolpura.