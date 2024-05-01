Traffic Advisory in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: As view of the Congress’s road show near Chittaramma temple at Moosapet, and at Tuljabhavani temple, Taranagar, Chandanagar, the traffic police have imposed restrictions on certain routes on Wednesday from 3 pm to 10 pm.

Traffic from Bharatnagar Bridge to Kaithlapur and Hitec city will be diverted via Moosapet X-road, Kukatpally Y-Jn, Kukatpally bus stop, and JNTU Junction. Traffic from Hitec City, Hafeezpet, and Kaithlapur to Kukatpally and Moosapet road will be diverted via KPHB-IV phase, Lodha Apartments.

Traffic from Balanagar and Moosapet to Hitec City will be diverted via Kukatpally Y-Jn, Kukatpally bus stop, KPHB bus stop, and JNTU Junction. IDL lake road will be closed.

Traffic from UoH to BHEL and BHEL to Gachibowli will be diverted via Nallagandla flyover. Lingampally RUB road will be closed. Traffic from RC Puram and Patancheruvu to Gachibowli will be diverted via BHEL Township, MIG, Nallagandla, Gopanpally, Gowlidoddi, and Wipro Junction.