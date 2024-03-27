TPCC Vice President Submits a Representation to TS DGP on Phone Tapping

Hyderabad: Against the backdrop of the massive phone-tapping operation during the BRS regime, TPCC vice-president G. Niranjan on Tuesday gave a representation to Director General of Police Ravi Gupta, asking him to give a strict instruction to police officers to not indulge in malpractices and corruption.

Niranjan said that the “illegal and unconstitutional role” played by then senior officials of the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) was unfortunate and had shattered the confidence of the people in the system. “The police which is expected to prevent cybercrimes has itself resorted to cybercrimes,” he alleged.

The Congress leader questioned the need for the then government purchasing Israeli snooping equipment without the permission of the Centre and setting it up near the house of Chief Minister A. Reventh Reddy, then with the Opposition. “Such devices might be required by Israel as they are in battle with Palestine for a long period. Why is it necessity for us,” he said in the representation.

He pointed out that the SIB officers had targeted businessmen. “Are these policemen or thugs,” Niranjana asked.