TPCC Urges Additional Security Measures Ahead of May 13 Polls

30 April 2024 4:48 AM GMT
TPCC Urges Additional Security Measures Ahead of May 13 Polls. (By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: The TPCC election management committee members on Monday met Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj and submitted a representation requesting deployment of additional paramilitary forces in sensitive areas in various parliamentary constituencies for the May 13 polls. The committee also requested prevention of distribution of money and liquor to the voters, electoral offenses and suspected rigging in the Old City. committee convener Dileep, former MLC Vinod Reddy, TPCC leaders Ramulu Naik, Puspaleela and Divya Vani were present.


