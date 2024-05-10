Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday was not inclined to issue any directions in the petition filed by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) seeking to restrain the Delhi police in conducting inquiry with the TPCC social media secretaries in alleged tailored video of Union minister Amit Shah.

Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy heard the petition filed by Mahesh Kumar Goud, working president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, seeking a direction to the station house officer, Delhi police Special Cell, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi.

The TPCC complained to the court that Delhi Police are curtailing the personal liberty of the TPCC social media secretaries and conducting searches on the houses of them, in the guise of an inquiry.

The judge said the writ petition would be closed as the court had already passed orders on May 3 in another petition filed by the social media staff, directing the Delhi police to not take coercive steps against the them, pursuant to the notice issued by the Delhi police, but allowing continuation of the probe.

The judge said no further orders were required in Mahesh Kumar Goud’s petition. However, on the request of senior counsel appearing for the TPCC, the court adjourned matter to post vacation.

Meanwhile, the vacation bench headed by Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy on Thursday refused to accord permission to the Delhi police special cell to move a lunch motion writ petition seeking to vacate the interim order against taking coercive steps against the TPCC social media staff.

Srujan Reddy, counsel for the Delhi police, insisted upon the court to accord permission to hear the lunch motion writ petition. However, the judge said that the Delhi police could very well approach the lower court and seek prisoner transit warrants to question the social media staff.