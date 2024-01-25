TPCC NRI Cell Urges Ex Gratia for Deceased Gulf Migrant Workers

Nizamabad: TPCC NRI Cell convener Sheik Chand Pasha urged the state government to release `5 lakh ex gratia to next to the kin of the deceased Gulf migrant workers. Due to various reasons, several migrant workers died in Gulf countries but their families have not received any aid from the government since 2007, he said.

Chand Pasha wrote a letter to minister for NRS affairs D. Sridhar Babu on Wednesday. He stated in the letter that some travel agents were cheating the gullible unemployed youths from various districts on the pretext of providing jobs in Gulf countries. They were collecting `3 to `6 lakh from each youth to send them on tourist visas to the Gulf countries, he alleged.

He demanded the police conduct raids on private travel agents and register PD Acts against them for cheating the unemployed. He also sought the state government to set up the NRI helpline and Gulf welfare board.