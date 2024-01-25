Top
Home » Nation

TPCC NRI Cell Urges Ex Gratia for Deceased Gulf Migrant Workers

Nation
DC Correspondent
25 Jan 2024 10:47 AM GMT
Sheik Chand Pasha calls for `5 lakh aid to families since 2007.
TPCC NRI Cell Urges Ex Gratia for Deceased Gulf Migrant Workers
x
Sheik Chand Pasha urges aid for Gulf workers' families.

Nizamabad: TPCC NRI Cell convener Sheik Chand Pasha urged the state government to release `5 lakh ex gratia to next to the kin of the deceased Gulf migrant workers. Due to various reasons, several migrant workers died in Gulf countries but their families have not received any aid from the government since 2007, he said.

Chand Pasha wrote a letter to minister for NRS affairs D. Sridhar Babu on Wednesday. He stated in the letter that some travel agents were cheating the gullible unemployed youths from various districts on the pretext of providing jobs in Gulf countries. They were collecting `3 to `6 lakh from each youth to send them on tourist visas to the Gulf countries, he alleged.

He demanded the police conduct raids on private travel agents and register PD Acts against them for cheating the unemployed. He also sought the state government to set up the NRI helpline and Gulf welfare board.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Nizamabad TPCC NRI Cell Gulf Migrant Workers Ex Gratia Travel Agents 
India Southern States Telangana Nizamabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X