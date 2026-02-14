Toxic Diethylene Glycol (DEG) in Contaminated Cough Syrup May Be Key Reason for Death of 25 Children, Probe Indicates

Bhopal: Toxic diethylene glycol (DEG), found in the cough syrup, Coldrif, beyond permissible limits, may be the key reason for the death of 25 children in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district in October last, the official investigation into the tragedy has indicated.

The ingredient, a toxic industrial solvent, was found to be containing as high as 48 percent of the content of the drug, one of the investigators into the tragedy told this newspaper on Saturday, requesting not to be quoted.

The forensic tests of the killer cough syrup were conducted on the samples taken from the leftover bottles and viscera of the slain children who suffered fatal kidney failure after consuming the drug, the officer said.

The forensic tests have confirmed presence of the toxic DEG beyond permissible limits in these samples, sources said.

The forensic test reports may find mention in the supplementary charge sheet to be filed in the case very soon, sources said.

The main charge sheet in the case was filed against 11 accused persons in the court of additional sessions judge in Parasia in Chhindwara district on December 31, 2025.

The Batch- SR 13 of the cough syrup ‘Coldrif’ had proved to be the killer drug, the officer part of the investigation said.

The charge sheet indicated serious lapses in preventing the tragedy after death of some children initially, citing a phone call between a local doctor and an external expert who alerted the former of a previous case of death of children due to DEG.

The charge sheet gave broad hints on the smooth operation of the supply chain from sourcing raw materials of the drugs, to manufacturing and then reaching it to the retail outlets, without facing scrutiny at any point in the whole process.

Even, the payments for the procurement of the raw materials from the sources were not transparent, the charge sheet indicated.