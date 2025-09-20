Tourist Rescued From Drowning By Lifeguards At Puri Beach

Bhubaneswar: A tourist from West Bengal was dramatically rescued by lifeguards after being swept away by strong currents while bathing in the sea at Sector-3 of Puri beach on Saturday.

The tourist, identified as Sougat Sadhukhan of West Bengal was struggling to stay afloat when lifeguards on duty spotted him and rushed to his rescue. Thanks to their swift response, he was safely brought to shore, averting a possible tragedy.

Local residents praised the lifeguards for their alertness and timely action. Police, meanwhile, have reiterated warnings to tourists and visitors against venturing deep into the sea, citing unsafe conditions and the risk of strong undercurrents.

Notably, in July this year, an ITI student from Bhadrak district, Rudra Pratap Sahu, had gone missing while bathing with friends at the same beach after being swept away by seawater. Despite rescue efforts, he could not be traced.

