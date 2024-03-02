Tourism Minister Jupalli Visits NITHAM and Shilparamam

Hyderabad: Tourism minister Jupalli Krishna Rao on Friday said that the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was giving top priority to the tourism sector and Telangana state should be the leader in the sector. He was speaking during a visit to National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHAM) in Gachibowli and Shilparamam in Madhapur on Friday. Krishna Rao said that in the modern economic system, the importance of the tourism and hospitality sector is increasing, due to which the employment opportunities are increasing and those who have completed hotel management and hospitality courses are getting jobs easily. Students are also advised to take advantage of the world-class facilities and quality education provided to them and work hard to make Telangana tourism sector top and improve their skills. Inquired about teaching, non-teaching employees and staff problems. The minister directed the officials to ensure that they get wages as per UGC scale.





