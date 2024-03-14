Tough Fight Expected Between Congress and BJP for Adilabad MP Seat

Adilabad: A tough fight is expected between the Congress and the BJP for the Adilabad Lok Sabha seat amid the fast-changing political situation here. Several BRS leaders are changing their loyalties to the Congress and the BJP.

The BJP has four MLAs from the LS constituency. The party is strong in the Khanapur and Boath assembly constituencies. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated various development works and attended a public meeting in Adilabad. BJP has a strong Hindu vote bank here.

News is that sitting MP Soyam Bapu Rao may join the Congress party since the BJP has announced the ticket for former BRS Adilabad MP Godam Nagesh, who joined the BJP a few days ago.

Former MLA Koneru Konappa and his brother, ZP in-charge chairman Koneru Krishna and Kagazangar municipal chairperson Shahina Sulthana, vice chairman Rajender and other senior leaders are the Congress in the presence of incharge minister Seethakka and ministers Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar in Kagaznagar town on Thursday, March 14.

Thus, the BRS vote bank is being diverted to the Congress and this is going to play a vital role in the results of the Adilabad constituency in the Lok Sabha elections.

The BRS got 4,65,476 votes, the BJP 4,48,961 votes and the Congress 2,51,886 votes in the Adilabad LS constituency in the recent assembly elections. The BRS got 16,515 votes more than the BJP.

The constituency has nearly 4 lakh tribal population. Among them 2.5 lakh are adivasis and 1.5 lakh the Lambadas in the erstwhile Adilabad district as per the 2011 census.

News is also making rounds that the BSP led by RS Praveeen Kumar, which entered into an election alliance with the BRS, is seeking the allocation of Adilabad and Nagarkurnool LS seats for the BSP, out of a total of 17 seats in the state.

Praveen Kumar may contest from Nagarkurnool while former Adilabad ZP chairman Sidam Ganapathi of the BSP is to be fielded in the Adilabad LS constituency, reserved for STs.

Former minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy of Nirmal and former MLA Vittal Reddy of Mudhole are also likely to join the Congress.