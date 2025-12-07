Top Maoist Surrenders Along with 9 Others in MP’s Balaghat

Bhopal: Maoist leader Kabir, secretary of the MP-Maharashtra- Chhattisgarh zone, who carried a bounty of `62 lakh, surrendered before MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Balaghat on Sunday. Kabir was accompanied by nine other Maoists in the rank of area committee members.

Carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs`2.3 crore, the Maoists laid down arms at a ceremony where senior police officers including Director General of Police Kailash Makwana were present.

They surrendered automatic weapons including two AK 47 rifles, an Insas rifle, a self-loading rifle (SLR) and two.303 rifles.

This is the most significant breakthrough in the counterinsurgency campaign in Madhya Pradesh so far, a senior police officer here said.

Kabir alias Surendra alias Soma Sodhi who hailed from Sukma district in south Bastar in Chhattisgarh was also in-charge of the Kanha-Bhoramdeo (KB) division, which has its influence in the four out of the six core zones of the Kanha tiger reserve (KTR) in Madhya Pradesh.

The other nine surrendered Maoists were Rakesh Hodi alias Manish who hailed from Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, Lalsingh Maravi, Shilpa Nuppo, Salita, Jaishila, Jarina and Somaru, all from different districts in south Bastar as well as Naveen Nuppo and Vikram from Sukma district.

Welcoming the surrendered Naxals, Chief Minister Yadav said that two Maoist-affected districts of Mandla and Dindori had freed from the influence of the left wing extremists, and Balaghat would be made free of Maoists by January next.

MMC zone spokesman Anant along with nine other cadres had surrendered in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra a few days ago.