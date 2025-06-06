Top Maoist Carrying Rs 45 Lakh Bounty Slain In Bijapur Encounter

RAIPUR: Telangana State Committee (TSC) member Mailarapu Adellu alias Bhaskar, carrying a bounty of Rs 45 lakh, was killed in an encounter with the security forces in the National Park area under Bijapur district in south Bastar of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

His body along with an AK-47 rifle was recovered during a search operation by security forces at the encounter site on Friday, police said.

The encounter took place on Thursday but the search operation by the security forces at the site still continued, police said.

Body of Maoists’ Central Committee Member (CCM) Sudhakar who carried a collective bounty of Rs one crore in three states was recovered at the encounter site on Thursday.

“Preliminary identification indicates that the recovered body is that of Bhaskar @ Mailarapu Adellu, a member of Telangana State Committee”, a press release issued by Bastar police said on Friday.

Bhaskar, a resident of Urumadla village under Adilabad district in Telangana, was the secretary of the Mancherial- Komarambheem (MKB) division of the TSC of Maoists, according to the police.

The slain Maoist was known by alias as Bhaskar, Mailarapu Adellu, and Mandugula Bhaskar Rao.

His designation in the Maoist cadre was special zonal committee member of the TSC.

He carried a bounty of Rs 25 lakh in Chhattisgarh and Rs 20 lakh in Telangana.