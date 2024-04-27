Top JEE Mains Student Lands in Controversy

Hyderabad: Cybernauts on social media have alleged that a student, who got 300/300 in the second session of the JEE-Mains exam, had copied all the answers from another student who sat beside him.



In the first session of the exams conducted in January, the student got a total National Testing Agency (NTA) score of 7.42. But in the second session conducted on April 4, the student scored a 100 in mathematics, physics and chemistry.

Many raised suspicions on the sudden surge in marks of the student. Parasuramulu, a faculty member of a JEE coaching centre, told Deccan Chronicle that it was impossible feat for a student to gain 93 percentage points in an examination in a span of four months.

“Even if the student took coaching and trained for 17 hours a day for the four-month span, it would not be likely that he would get 300/300,” he said.



The student said in an interview that he was sick during the first session exam, and couldn’t attempt many questions due to the illness. But many cybernauts begged to differ with the statement.

While the fire was raging about the allegations, another student’s posts on X and Reddit added fuel to it. The post stated that the student copied all 75 of the questions from their computer screen, and confessed to them post-exam.

The post also said the student got a better rank as the student was older than whom the student copied from.



NTA said they are looking into the student’s results, but there is little to no control on online users.