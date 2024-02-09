Top corporate administrator Satrupt Misra joins BJD

Amid the buzz that he might get elected to Rajya Sabha or contest Lok Sabha elections, Santrupt Misra, one of India’s top corporate administrators, on Friday joined Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).Misra formally joined the regional party after meeting Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik at his residence - Naveen Niwas. Soon after joining the BJD, he was made the party’s national spokesperson.Speaking on the occasion, Misra said, “I had always in my mind that I would return to Odisha one day and work for the people of the state. I am really inspired by the work Naveen Patnaik has done for Odisha all these years. I want to provide strength to his hands which have shaped the state along the lines of spiritualism. We have seen this in the inauguration of the Srimandir Parikrama Project, Ekamra Kshetra and the Samalei temple project.”“I want to thank CM Naveen Patnaik and senior leaders of BJD. I seek blessings of all the people and Lord Jagannath so that I can serve the people of Odisha to the best of my ability,” Misra added.Asked about his rumoured candidature for Rajya Sabha, Misra replied, “I have just met CM Naveen Patnaik and joined the party. Whatever role I will be asked to play, I will do that diligently.”Misra moved on from the corporate sector after nearly three decades at the Kumar Mangalam Birla-led aluminium-to-cement conglomerate. He joined the group in 1996 as vice president of HR from Hindustan Unilever (HUL).Misra was one of the rare HR heads in India Inc. who led some of the business units as well, and was group director for Birla Carbon and director, chemicals at the Birla group.He holds two postgraduate degrees in Political Science and Personnel Management & Industrial Relations, from Utkal University and the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, respectively.